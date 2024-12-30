San Francisco

SF bartenders on alert for ‘Jared' the serial tab skipper

By Emma Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

San Francisco bartenders are on alert and fed up over what’s become a commonplace crime by one repeat offender skipping out on his tab.

A man known only as "Jared" has become notorious for ditching his tabs as well as restaurant bills, getting away with hundreds of dollars worth of drinks and food without paying, the bartenders say.

>📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

Jared has been spotted all around the city, and bartenders now are sharing his photo and where he’s been, warning other establishments not to serve him.

"I've seen a lot of things on social media where there will be security footage or pictures," said Paige Reilly, bartender at Mothership.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

An employee at The Cove on Castro said Jared has dined and dashed there twice and made a third attempt on Christmas Day. The restaurant now has a picture of him posted inside its kitchen.

Thus far, the man has not been named as a suspect by police.

Several bartenders across the city described the way Jared operates. Piper Dean, a bartender at Nite Cap on O'Farrell says he's been up to it for more than a year. She says he tried to stiff her for a Long Island iced tea, but didn't succeed.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

2 people shot near downtown LA Target: LAPD

Holidays 3 hours ago

CHP to conduct New Year's anti-DUI crackdown

"He was like 'Oh, my card doesn't work?' And then he said he'll run to the ATM across the street … and just never came back," Dean said.

The tight-knit bartending community in San Francisco now is posting his recent whereabouts and images on social media.

"We're all looking out for each other," Reilly said.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us