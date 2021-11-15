Shadow Hills

Security Camera Captures Prowler in Shadow Hills Backyard

Police ask anyone who has captured images or video send it to police, and that it's still unknown whether all the break-ins are connected to the prowler.

By Gordon Tokumatsu

Images of an armed man skulking around Shadow Hills' backyards are making the rounds among neighborhood security apps, making residents nervous.

Terri Guereque, a 17-year resident, said she saw a man with a rifle.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"They say he's really fast," she said.

The video and still images, captured by surveillance cams, show a thin man carrying what appear to be a variety of weapons.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

UCLA 39 mins ago

Crowd Surge at UCLA Recalls Deadly Crush at Travis Scott Concert in Houston

Gas prices 2 hours ago

Gas Saving Tips: Follow These Fuel Economy Rules of the Road

In one captured on Oct. 24, a handgun appears to be stuffed in his waistband, and a stuffed pack on his back. He glances over his shoulder briefly, notices the camera, then walks away.

"It makes you uncomfortable to think that he's around here," Guereque said.

Other posts include unverified accounts of recent break-ins in the hilly neighborhood of winding roads off the 210 Freeway.

Some of those accounts identify weapons the man is carrying as a hunting rifle and, later, an "AR style" assault weapon.

A Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief said investigators have been "working this case for months." He said they are "close to identifying a suspect," but welcome any input and camera evidence residents can provide.

Guereque confirmed that police are engaged in trying to find him. She's seen helicopters and police cars patrolling the streets for weeks.

"And we still haven't found him," Guereque said.

Police say that it's still unknown whether all the break-ins are connected to the prowler.

This article tagged under:

Shadow Hills
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us