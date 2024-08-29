Half a dozen Shake Shack locations to close in Calif.

Half a dozen Shake Shack locations will soon be closed for good in California, the restaurant chain confirmed.

Citing “various factors” that include underperformance, the chain said the following locations will soon shut down:

Silverlake

Koreatown

Westfield Topanga

Downtown Culver City

Bunker Hill

Oakland

“We remain focused on supporting our team members through this transition and look forward to continuing our growth, opening many more locations across the country,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to NBC4. They did not elaborate how employees in impacted locations will be helped.

The representative added that the company plans to open at least 80 more locations this year.