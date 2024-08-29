Business

Half a dozen Shake Shack locations to close in Calif.

By Karla Rendon

The corporate logo for Shake Shack is displayed on the front of their restaurant on December 30, 2023
Half a dozen Shake Shack locations will soon be closed for good in California, the restaurant chain confirmed.

Citing “various factors” that include underperformance, the chain said the following locations will soon shut down:

  • Silverlake
  • Koreatown
  • Westfield Topanga
  • Downtown Culver City
  • Bunker Hill
  • Oakland

“We remain focused on supporting our team members through this transition and look forward to continuing our growth, opening many more locations across the country,” a spokesperson for the company said in a statement to NBC4. They did not elaborate how employees in impacted locations will be helped.

The representative added that the company plans to open at least 80 more locations this year.

