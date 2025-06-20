Shakira adds 2nd SoFi date after ‘overwhelming demand'

Shakira has added a second Los Angeles date to her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour at SoFi Stadium.

After “overwhelming demand,” the multi-Grammy award winner added an Aug. 5 show in addition to the previously sold-out Aug. 4 show, SoFi Stadium announced on Friday.

Originally scheduled for June 20, the concert was pushed to Aug. 4. Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date.

Her return to LA comes seven years after her El Dorado World Tour performance in August 2018 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

The Colombian singer will finish the U.S. leg of her tour in Fresno after the two-night run at So-Fi, performing in the San Joaquin Valley for the first time at Valley Children’s Stadium at Fresno State.

The 12th studio album became the most streamed 2024 album less than a week after its release, securing a Grammy win for Best Latin Album.

Shakira returns to the stage with tracks from her newest album, including “Session 53” and “Te Felicito,” and classic hits like “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Waka Waka.”

Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at LiveNation.com. Presales for Citi cardmembers begin Monday, June 23 at 10 a.m., but additional pre-sales will run throughout the week of the general sale.

Shakira fans can also purchase a variety of VIP packages and experiences for the new concert dates, such as premium tickets, meet & greets, exclusive VIP merch and more.