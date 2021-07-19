‘She Rates Dogs' Podcast Host Killed in Beverly Grove Hit-And-Run

Fans are mourning the death of a popular podcast host who was killed by a vehicle driven by a hit-and-run driver near the Beverly Center in the Beverly Grove area.

Mat George, 26, co-hosted "She Rates Dogs," which focused on relationship advice and dating stories.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

"I would rather you guys (hear) this from me than a news article. Mat was killed in a hit and run last night," his co-host Michaela Okland tweeted. "I don't really have any other words right now. I wish I could contact everybody who knows him personally but the news is already out and I just can't do it right now."

Friend and comedian Abby Govindan wrote on social media that George "was the funniest person I know hands down, funnier than most career comedians. I told him that every time we talked. His career barely got started and I was so excited to watch him succeed. I'm at a loss for words. Rest In Peace."

George was struck at around 2:20 a.m. Saturday on Beverly Boulevard, and police are asking the public's help for any information which might lead to identifying that motorist.

A white BMW was going eastbound in the number one lane of Beverly Boulevard when it struck the Arizona native, who was walking southbound on Croft Avenue and not in a marked crosswalk, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The impact caused George to move in an eastbound direction and strike the roadway. The motorist driving the BMW continued east, failing to stop. Paramedics pronounced George dead at the scene. He was later identified by the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

LAPD West Traffic Division detectives urged anyone with information regarding the death to call them at 213-473-0234 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.