Shelters will open in SoCal in wake of historic Hurricane Hilary storm

In wake of Hurricane Hilary’s anticipated impact on Southern California, several shelters have opened up this weekend to house those in need.
The system, which is slated to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches our region, is expected to deliver inclement weather Sunday. Thunderstorms, wind and flooding are expected across SoCal as a large portion of the region remains under a tropical storm warning – a first for Southern California.
The following locations will open as shelters due to the historic storm:
Hurricane Hilary
Los Angeles
- North Hollywood Recreation Center | 11430 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601
- Lake View Terrace Recreation Center | 11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342
- Lanark Park | 21816 Lanark St. Canoga Park, CA 91304
- Glassell Recreation Center | 3650 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065
- Yosemite Recreation Center | 1840 Yosemite D., Los Angeles, CA 90041
- South LA Activity Center | 7020 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90003
Long Beach
- Silverado Park | 1545 W 31st St., Long Beach, CA 90810 (for Catalina Island residents and visitors only)