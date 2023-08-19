Shelters will open in SoCal in wake of historic Hurricane Hilary storm

In wake of Hurricane Hilary’s anticipated impact on Southern California, several shelters have opened up this weekend to house those in need.

The system, which is slated to weaken to a tropical storm by the time it reaches our region, is expected to deliver inclement weather Sunday. Thunderstorms, wind and flooding are expected across SoCal as a large portion of the region remains under a tropical storm warning – a first for Southern California.

The following locations will open as shelters due to the historic storm:

Los Angeles

North Hollywood Recreation Center | 11430 Chandler Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601

Lake View Terrace Recreation Center | 11075 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, CA 91342

Lanark Park | 21816 Lanark St. Canoga Park, CA 91304

Glassell Recreation Center | 3650 Verdugo Rd., Los Angeles, CA 90065

Yosemite Recreation Center | 1840 Yosemite D., Los Angeles, CA 90041

South LA Activity Center | 7020 S Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90003

Long Beach