A 3-year-old shepherd mix, who dealt with stress and anxiety when he was rescued by the Best Friends Animal Society last year, is now ready for his forever home.

Abraxas, who currently lives in a loving foster home, has learned to decompress and warm up to humans after his time at the Best Friends Pet Adoption Center in West LA.

When Abraxas entered the adoption center in October 2024, he was experiencing lots of general hair loss, had fleas and was positive for demodex, a mite infection. He was also underweight and experiencing high fear, anxiety and stress, according to the organization.

The center's team worked to build Abraxas's trust and discovered he thrived best when there was another dog present.

Abraxas is looking for a home where he could be around another canine companion who can help him understand the ropes of life as a dog, along with a human who can have patience earning his trust to develop a special bond.

According to the Best Friends Animal Society, nearly two out of three shelters achieved no-kill in 2024 as the organization hopes to reach 100% by 2025.