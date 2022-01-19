sheriff drumman

Sheriff Drumman, Whose Drums Were Stolen, Gets New Set, Thanks to Metallica

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

The beat goes on for one LA street performer.

Sheriff Drumman, who is known for playing drums out the back of his truck, got a little help from one of the most famous heavy metal bands in the world.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Last December both his truck and drums were stolen from in front of his apartment in Hawthorne.

He put out a plea for help.

Metallica heard what happened and in an emotional surprise Tuesday night, he was gifted his new set in Hollywood.

"Man, thank you guys so much," he said. "Thank you for taking the time and the resources to support and help what I do. I love you for that."

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Piles of Trashed Amazon and FedEx Packages Along Tracks. California is the Top Targeted State for Cargo Thieves

san fernando valley 2 hours ago

Video: Crazy Crash Caught on Dashcam Shows Truck Completely Flip

So he has his drums. He was reunited with his Ford truck a few days after it was stolen.

This article tagged under:

sheriff drumman
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us