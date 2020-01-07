public safety

Sheriff Encourages Public to Stay Vigilant Following Missile Attack in Iraq

By City News Service

1151884349
Los Angeles Times via Getty Image

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, left is greeted by Archbishop Jose H. Gomez, right, during a memorial service for Los Angeles County Sheriffs Deputy Joseph Solano Monday morning June 24, 2019 at Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles. Deputy Solano was shot in the head at an Alhambra fast-food restaurant in an apparently unprovoked attack…

" data-ellipsis="false">

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva Tuesday urged everyone to stay vigilant to any changes or threats after Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq.

"Know what is going on around you, and if you see anything that is out of place, please do not assume someone else has called to report the incident," Villanueva tweeted. "If you see it, call 9-1-1. Remember, for any terrorism or suspicious activity related tips, you can remain anonymous by calling 800-222-TIPS (or going online to p3tips.com)."

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Intelligence Unit "continues to work with our local, state, and federal partners to monitor the current events in the Middle East," Villanueva tweeted.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles Lakers 18 mins ago

Anthony Davis Leaves Lakers Game With Back Injury, Hours After Turning Down Extension

Los Angeles Lakers 39 mins ago

Lakers Dwight Howard to Return to Dunk Contest, Contract Fully Guaranteed

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday night: "All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning."

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

public safety
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video I-Team Randy Responds Sports Politics Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip Health & Wellness Recall Alert Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us