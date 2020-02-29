Sheriff’s Department to Hold Black History Month Celebration in Compton

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Compton Councilman Isaac Galvan will host the sheriff's department's first Black History Month Celebration to honor "African American Heritage from Past to Present" Saturday in Compton.

The event will run from 1-4 p.m. at the Compton Career Link Center's rear parking lot, 700 N. Bullis Road, according to the sheriff's department.

It will feature food trucks, music from Real 92.3 FM, radio personality Big Boy and signed promotional items from Los Angeles Sparks players and professional boxers, the sheriff's department said.

Deputies from the sheriff's department's Arson and Explosives Detail,

Special Enforcement Bureau and Mounted Enforcement Detail will provide

demonstrations to the crowd.