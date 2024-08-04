Deputy-involved shooting near Sprouts in Rancho Cucamonga

An investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night near a Sprouts grocery store in Rancho Cucamonga.
Deputies responded at about 9:34 p.m. to the store on 6753 Carnelian Street for a report of a man with a gun.
"When deputies arrived, they located the suspect and a lethal force encounter occurred," said Gloria Huerta with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.
This is a developing story, check back for details.
