Deputy-involved shooting near Sprouts in Rancho Cucamonga

Deputies were responding to a report of an armed man.

By Staff Reports

An investigation is underway following a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night near a Sprouts grocery store in Rancho Cucamonga.

Deputies responded at about 9:34 p.m. to the store on 6753 Carnelian Street for a report of a man with a gun.

"When deputies arrived, they located the suspect and a lethal force encounter occurred," said Gloria Huerta with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

This is a developing story, check back for details.

