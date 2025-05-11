Sheriff's deputies shoot alleged knife-wielding man in Laguna Hills

A man allegedly armed with a knife was shot and injured by deputies Saturday in Laguna Hills, authorities said

Orange County Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call just after 8 a.m. at a commercial parking lot near Ridge Route Drive and Moulton Parkway. The reporting party told police that a man with two knives was seen in the area.

A deputy located the man who proceeded to move closer, allegedly armed with a knife, and a deputy-involved shooting occurred.

The man was provided medical aid before being transported to a hospital in critical condition.

No deputies or other suspects were injured.

The Orange County DA will handle the investigation into the deputy-involved shooting.