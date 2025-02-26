Sheriff's deputies shoot allegedly armed teen in Apple Valley

A San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputy shot a man allegedly armed with a knife in Apple Valley on Monday, the department said.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 10700 block of Central Road around 10 p.m. for a call of a break-in, according to law enforcement. There, a man who matched the description on the call was arrested, but he claimed to live at the residence. That’s when three people rushed out of the home and deputies opened fire.

“There was a lot of yelling at first and a lot of police activity, and then a fire truck and an ambulance,” said Jennifer White, who lives in the area.

The person who was shot, who was identified as 18-year-old Elijah Brown, was then taken to a nearby hospital. He is described as being in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s department.

The investigation is ongoing.