Sheriff's deputies shoot and kill man in West Hollywood

An investigation is underway after sheriff’s deputies shot and killed a man Saturday evening in West Hollywood, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The department said the shooting took place at about 5:40 p.m. on the 1100 block of N. Gardener Street after law enforcement responded to a report of an armed robbery at a nearby 7-Eleven. The person who deputies shot was taken to a nearby hospital and died of their wounds. No deputies were hurt.

Details on what led up to the shooting were not disclosed. Investigators said they recovered a weapon at the scene but they did not specify what that was.

The name of the person who was killed was not released, nor were the names of the deputies who opened fire.

Jenna Finley, who lives in the area, said the gunshots startled her.

"I heard rapid gunshots out of nowhere so we came out maybe a minute later just to investigate and there was a guy laying on the ground on his back," Finley said. "I'd say four or five cops tending to him, giving him first aid. We stood around for a little while, noticed the car right behind it had gotten shots so there was a bullet hole in the window. It went all the way through the car out the other side."

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.