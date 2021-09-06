murrieta

Sheriff's K-9 Shot by Robbery Suspect at End of Chase in Murrieta

The dog, who is expected to recovery, was part of a search for three individuals wanted in a robbery at a San Diego convenience store.

Law enforcement vehicles are seen at the end of a chase in Murrieta.
Three armed individuals who allegedly robbed a convenience store in San Diego County and shot a sheriff's K-9 were apprehended in Riverside County, a San Diego County Sheriff's Department spokesman said Monday.

At 11:52 p.m. Sunday, a sheriff's deputy saw a person running out of a 7-Eleven at 10205 Lake Jennings Park Road in Lakeside. A witness told the deputy that the person just robbed the store, said Lt. Mike Arens of the SDSD.

The deputy attempted to make a traffic stop, but the person drove away, Arens said. The deputy pursued the driver onto westbound Interstate 8, and called the California Highway Patrol to assist.

Three people were in the BMW being pursued by the agencies, which transitioned onto the northbound 15 Freeway. The BMW eventually entered Murrieta in Riverside County before stopping at a Shell gas station with possible engine problems, according to Murrieta police.

The three people inside the BMW allegedly left the car and tried to carjack another vehicle. One was found hiding in bushes near a shopping center, police said.

San Diego County sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene and deployed a trained K-9 dog, but one of the wanted individuals shot it. The robbers attempted to flee, but were caught and taken into custody, police said.

Arens said the dog was taken to a nearby veterinarian and is expected to make a full recovery.

