Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy Seriously Injured in Crash in Santa Clarita Area

By City News Service

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department motorcycle deputy was seriously injured Wednesday in a crash with a big rig in the Santa Clarita area.

The collision was reported about 7:20 a.m. at Creekside Avenue and McBean Parkway, according to the sheriff's department.

The deputy, assigned to the sheriff's Santa Clarita Valley Station, was taken to a hospital in serious condition. He was on duty at the time of the crash, the sheriff's department reported.

Video of the scene showed the deputy's mangled motorcycle partially wedged under the front of the big rig.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

