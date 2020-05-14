Sheriff’s Raid Nets More than 1,000 Marijuana Plants

A raid on a Lake Elsinore home uncovered an indoor marijuana grow containing more than 1,000 cannabis plants under sun lamps, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

Sgt. Glenn Warrington said that a search warrant was served Wednesday evening at the property in the 45000 block of Thalia Lane, in an area known as Rosetta Canyon, where anti-narcotics teams have been conducting sweeps over the last month, targeting indoor grows.

Warrington said community complaints had prompted an investigation of the location, culminating in the warrant being obtained and served.

After deputies entered the home, they discovered ``over 1,300 marijuana plants in various stages of growth … and that the electrical system had been illegally altered, causing a severe fire hazard," the sergeant said.

Code enforcement officers were summoned and condemned the property because of the damaged and rerouted circuits, as well as other modifications to accommodate the cultivation site, according to Warrington.

No suspects were immediately identified.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff's Lake Elsinore station at 951-245-3300.