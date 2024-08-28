Three men suspected of committing a home invasion robbery in Sherman Oaks were out on bail Tuesday, hours after early morning arrests.

Officers tracked a black car that the three suspects used after they allegedly committed the crime in the 15200 block of Greenleaf Street in Sherman Oaks at around 9 p.m. on Monday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The family's nanny, who was home at the time of the crime, was confronted by the robbers but not injured, according to police.

The three suspects, all in their 20s, were taken into custody during the early morning hours on Tuesday after officers searched five different locations.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The men have been identified as Isaiah Rankins, age 22, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, age 21, and Dion Hill, age 24.

The three Los Angeles residents were taken to 77th Street Jail where they were booked for home invasion robbery.

Bail for each suspect was set at $175,000 after including bail enhancements for prior burglaries and probation for firearm possession. But by Tuesday afternoon, all three were released on bail, the LAPD confirmed.

During the investigation at the suspects’ homes, officers found property that may have been stolen from the Sherman Oaks home, the LAPD said.

Chief Dominic Choi said in a statement the quick arrests of the suspects were the results of the collaborative efforts by a number of entities within the LAPD.

“The collaboration of the various enforcement and investigative entities from within the Los Angeles Police Department is what brought this case together,” Choi said. “We will continue to utilize resources to address residential burglaries in Encino, West Los Angeles and any other Los Angeles neighborhood being targeted by criminals.”