Ship Crews Receiving Vaccine at SoCal Ports

The vaccinations are administered without charge to international crews aboard ships visiting San Pedro Bay.

By Associated Press

Lucy Nicholson | Reuters

Ship crews arriving at the adjacent ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are being offered COVID-19 vaccinations.

More than 450 crewmembers from 27 ships have received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the Port of Long Beach said in a statement Friday.

Nearly 480 more sailors on 29 ships are booked for vaccinations.

“It’s great to see our city helping these sailors who serve on the ships that carry the world’s cargo across the oceans and keep this industry moving,” said Port of Long Beach Executive Director Mario Cordero. “These men and women are an important part of the supply chain, and they travel all over the world.”

The vaccinations are a joint effort of the Port of Long Beach, the Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services and the National Guard.

