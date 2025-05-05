Shipping slowdown expected to impact trucking jobs at LA ports

Big changes will likely be felt this week after last month's 145% China tariff announcement by President Donald Trump.

Many of the goods that may be impacting your wallet come into the U.S. through the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. For the port of LA, items from China make up 45% of its business.

Leaders from the Port of LA believe shipping volume will shrink by 35% this week and they’re expecting a quarter of the usual number of arriving ships to the port to be totally cancelled this month.

As the tariffs begin to affect in the LA ports, trucking jobs are also being impacted.

"The fact that no more ships are gonna come in with loads and also those ships are not taking out any loads, that means that there will be no work for us to do and that will definitely affect us economically," said Helen Andrade, a port truck driver.

"Definitely brings an uncertainty for everybody because we don't know what's gonna happen," Andrade said. "Definitely a lot of people are gonna start losing their jobs."

As US companies have already started to cut their orders from other countries, it’s something small businesses say they’re trying to navigate.

Johnnie’s Appliances, a family-owned store that’s been in Downey for more than 50 years, said that major appliances like LG and Samsung come from overseas.

“As of now, it hasn't affected us too bad, but in parts it has. Unfortunately, a lot of parts that we receive, they are from overseas. Prices are going up, the availability, things like that,” said Guisselle Gramajo, sales manager of Johnnie’s Appliances.

During an interview with NBC News’ “Meet the Press” moderator Kristen Welker at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, President Trump was asked about small businesses concerned about pain from the tariffs on Chinese goods.

Trump said “many businesses are being helped” and that there was no need for the relief some small businesses are seeking.

“They’re not going to need it. They’re going to make so much money,” he said.