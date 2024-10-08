Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run will stay on the auction block

The auction for Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball will continue, despite the ongoing legal dispute over its ownership.

It’s just the latest chapter of Ohtani's historic season with the Dodgers and the stories orbiting around the superstar's accomplishments on the field. Last month, Ohtani became the first ever major league baseball player to hit 50 home runs and steal 50 bases in one season.

Only six players have ever reached just 40 of each, including stars Jose Canseco, Barry Bonds, Alex Rodriguez, Alfonso Soriano, Ronald Acuña Jr. Not only joining, but breaking the record of one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs has now put a potentially record breaking price tag on that 50th home run ball.

Chris Belanski was the lucky fan who walked out of the stadium with the baseball at loanDepot Park in Miami. Max Matus and Joseph Davidov each claim in separate lawsuits they grabbed the ball first.

Attorney John Uustal — who represents Matus — confirmed on Monday that all parties involved wanted the auction to proceed. A evidentiary hearing over the lawsuit set for Oct. 10 has been canceled.

“The parties have agreed that there’s no uncertainty the auction will happen,” Uustal said. “There was a certain amount of momentum and reality surrounding our decision. It took some compromise, but we believe it’s the best move.”

Dillon Kohler of SCP Auctions says the historic 50th home run ball off the bat of Shohei Ohtani will likely fetch six figures and could get up to $500k.

Matus' lawsuit claims he gained possession of the Ohtani ball before Belanski took it away. Matus also claims to have video evidence.

“Max successfully grabbed the 50/50 ball in his left hand and intended to keep it,” the lawsuit stated. “Unfortunately, a few seconds later, defendant Belanski — a muscular older man — trapped plaintiff’s arm in between his legs and wrangled the 50/50 ball out of Max’s left hand.”

Davidov claims in his suit that he was able to “firmly and completely grab the ball in his left hand while it was on the ground, successfully obtaining possession of the 50/50 ball,” but that “an unknown fan wrongfully jumped over the railing, jumped onto the Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s arm and attacked the Plaintiff causing the 50/50 Ball to come loose and roll into the hands of Defendant Chris Belanski.”

Davidov is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

Bidding for the ball opened up earlier this month through Goldin Auctions, and is currency sitting at $1.5 million. With fees, the buyer will pay close to $1.83 assuming the price doesn’t rise any higher. Bids will continue being accepted until Oct. 22.