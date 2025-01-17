California Wildfires

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani donating $500,000 to LA wildfires relief

“We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need,” he wrote.

By The Associated Press

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is donating $500,000 to help firefighters and animals forced to flee the deadly wildfires around the region.

Ohtani announced his intention on Instagram, with LA Strong in white lettering against a black background.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

“We'll be donating $500,000 to help those firefighters and those forced to live in shelter to help animals in need,” he wrote.

The Dodgers and other Los Angeles sports teams are partnering in selling an “LA Strong” collection of T-shirts and sweatshirts, with all proceeds benefiting the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation and American Red Cross.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

“I hope you all will consider this,” Ohtani wrote.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

California Wildfires
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us