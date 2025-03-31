Shohei Ohtani tops the list of 20 most popular MLB player jerseys. See the full rankings

There's a Dodger for almost every day of the week on Major League Baseball's list of the 20 most popular player jerseys for 2025.

Six Dodgers appear on the list, topped by two-way superstar and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The list, released by MLB and MLB Players, Inc., is based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since the end of the World Series.

World Series hero Freddie Freeman follows Ohtani on the list at No. 2. Teammates Mookie Betts (No. 4), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (No. 10), Clayton Kershaw (No. 11) and Kiké Hernández (No. 16) also make the top 20.

The list marks just the second time two Japanese-born players -- Ohtani and Yamamoto -- have ranked in the top 10. Ichiro Suzuki and Yu Darvish did it in 2012.

Full list of most popular MLB jerseys