Shohei Ohtani tops the list of 20 most popular MLB player jerseys. See the full rankings

Six Los Angeles Dodgers make this year's list of most popular MLB jerseys to start the 2025 season.

By Jonathan Lloyd

There's a Dodger for almost every day of the week on Major League Baseball's list of the 20 most popular player jerseys for 2025.

Six Dodgers appear on the list, topped by two-way superstar and reigning National League MVP Shohei Ohtani. The list, released by MLB and MLB Players, Inc., is based on sales of Nike jerseys from the Fanatics network of sites, including MLBShop.com, since the end of the World Series.

World Series hero Freddie Freeman follows Ohtani on the list at No. 2. Teammates Mookie Betts (No. 4), Yoshinobu Yamamoto (No. 10), Clayton Kershaw (No. 11) and Kiké Hernández (No. 16) also make the top 20.

The list marks just the second time two Japanese-born players -- Ohtani and Yamamoto -- have ranked in the top 10. Ichiro Suzuki and Yu Darvish did it in 2012.

Full list of most popular MLB jerseys

  1. Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Dodgers
  2. Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers
  3. Juan Soto, New York Mets
  4. Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
  5. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
  6. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
  7. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
  8. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
  9. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
  10. Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Los Angeles Dodgers
  11. Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
  12. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
  13. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
  14. Gunnar Henderson, Baltimore Orioles
  15. Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh Pirates
  16. Kiké Hernández, Los Angeles Dodgers
  17. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
  18. Bobby Witt Jr., Kansas City Royals
  19. Anthony Volpe, New York Yankees
  20. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

