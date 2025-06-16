Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter begins prison sentence in Pennsylvania

A former interpreter for the Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani surrendered to authorities Monday in Pennsylvania to begin his federal prison sentence for bank and tax fraud stemming from the theft of funds from the three-time league MVP to pay off staggering gambling debts.

Mizuhara, of Newport Beach, was sentenced to five years in prison for stealing nearly $17 million from Ohtani without the baseball star's knowledge. Mizuhara pleaded guilty to fraud charges and admitted to stealing the funds to pay off mounting sports betting debts.

Mizuhara's court proceedings took place in Santa Ana, but federal prison authorities confirmed to NBCLA that the 40-year-old was in custody in Pennsylvania. A spokesperson confirmed he was processed around noon Monday at a low security federal correctional center in Allenwood, Pennsylvania, about 200 miles east of Pittsburgh.

It was not immediately clear why Mizuhara surrendered at the location. NBCLA has reached out to his attorney for comment.

At his sentencing hearing, Mizuhara apologized for his actions and accepted responsibility for his crimes. He also apologized to Ohtani and his family, as well as the government, judge and the Dodgers.

His case was part of a larger investigation into illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California. His winning bets totaled more than $142,256,000 and his losing bets about $182,935,000. Total losses amounted to more than $40,679,000, the affidavit said.

The surrender date had been delayed.

"Traditionally, if someone is cooperating heavily with the feds to try to find other gamblers that they may want to try and prosecute, that can take a lot of time even before he reports to prison," said NBCLA legal analyst Royal Oakes. "You could be seeing a lot of heavy hitters in the gambling world fingered by this translator.

"To lose $16 million, you've got to cooperate with a lot of these folks and you could be cooperating in a very heavy way with the feds, who are going after some of these people."

Ippei Mizuhara told a judge, after falling into major gambling debt, the only way he could think of was using Ohtani’s money. NBC Los Angeles’ Hetty Chang reports.

Mizuhara served as an interpreter between Ohtani and his English-speaking teammates and fans, but authorities said he took advantage of the baseball star's trust that was built over the years as they traveled to ballparks throughout the United States. The Mizuhara case came to light as part of the larger investigation into illegal sports bookmaking organizations in Southern California and the laundering of proceeds through casinos in Las Vegas that has netted a dozen defendants.

In a letter to the court, Mizuhara described his financial strain and addiction to gambling, which he had hoped would alleviate his money problems. He also expressed remorse.

"I am asking for a little mercy from the court concerning my sentence you will hand down," Mizuhara wrote. "I truly admire Shohei as a baseball player and a human being and I was committed to devote my life so Shohei can be the best version of himself on the field. I want to say I am truly sorry for violating his trust in me."

Prosecutors accused Mizuhara of placing a staggering number of bets using money stolen from a longtime friend and one of the world's most popular and well-paid athletes to support a "voracious appetite" for sports betting. The allegations against the Orange County man were outlined in a lengthy criminal complaint in support of federal bank fraud charge.

A day after the federal charges were announced in April 2024, Mizuhara apologized to Ohtani in a statement made through his attorney that indicated a deal was likely.

According to the criminal complaint filed in the gambling scandal, Mizuhara placed about 19,000 wagers between December 2021 and January 2024 with nearly 25 bets per day on average. The wagers ranged in value from roughly $10 to $160,000 per bet, with an average bet amount of roughly $12,800.

The complaint, written by an IRS senior special agent, cites wire transfers, text messages, phone records and interviews. In a text message to a bookmaker, Mizuhara admitted that he was stealing the money from Ohtani's account, prosecutors said. The investigation into Mizuhara was part of a larger probe involving illegal gambling operations.

Prosecutors have said there is no evidence Ohtani authorized the transfers from his account and characterized the baseball superstar as a victim in the case. Ohtani reportedly has been assisting authorities with the investigation.

The records do not indicate any bets on baseball. League Rule 21 states that players and team employees are prohibited from placing wagers, even legal bets, on baseball and from wagering with illegal or offshore bookmakers. It also mentions the possible punishments, which may be largely left up to the league's front office.