Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest held in downtown LA

Viral celebrity look-alike contests have been popping up recently, with the latest one being a Shohei Ohtani look-alike contest that took place in downtown LA on Saturday.
Dozens of contestants joined the contest outside of the Japanese-American National Museum in downtown Los Angeles.
Participants put on their Dodgers gear and lined up in front of a cheering crowd. Someone even brought a look-alike plush toy of Ohtani's dog, Decoy.
After a couple rounds of voting it was down to the final two contestants. The winner took home his prize of 17 dollars, in honor of Ohtani's jersey number.
