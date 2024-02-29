Shohei Ohtani's marriage announcement breaks hearts around the world

While LA Dodgers and international superstar Shohei Ohtani broke the news of his marital status late Thursday night, the new information shocked his fans in his native country of Japan.

We don’t know much about Mrs. Ohtani, the Dodgers pitcher shared a couple of details about his bride.

“She’s a normal Japanese woman,” Ohtani said through his interpreter, Ippei Mizuhara. “I don’t feel comfortable talking about when I got married.”

Ohtani added that he has known his wife for about three to four years.

While Ohtani said his wife had nothing to do with his decision to join the Dodgers, she understands his profession, and she will be moving to the United States.

Although he said he decided to break the news now so that the news doesn’t become a distraction to the team during the regular season, many hearts are broken around the world, with social media users responding to his Instagram post in several different languages to express their mixed feelings.

While one Instagram user, se0hyun, responded to Ohtani’s announcement post with a rhetorical question, “Is this April Fools’ Day?” in Korean, another fan, jessie_barbie noted in Spanish, “You should’ve married me.”

Shock and sadness felt by people who wished to become Mrs. Ohtani

just heard shohei got married don’t talk to me rn pic.twitter.com/KAgw2PzBQ3 — ANIME Impulse™ | アニメ インパルス (@animeimpulse) February 29, 2024

nobody talk to me Shohei Ohtani just got married pic.twitter.com/RID2aavcFm — Dei (@ethelcainbooba) March 1, 2024

I'm not crying. You're crying.

Tell me it's not real.