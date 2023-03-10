Valinda

Shooter Barricaded in Valinda After Gunfight With Police

By Rudy Chinchilla

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department SUVs near the site of a barricade.
NBC4

A shooter was barricaded in a Valinda home after exchanging gunfire with police Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunman was holed up in a residence on the 16900 block of Wing Lane, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A minor and a woman suffered injuries that the fire department said were mild to moderate.

It was unclear what led up to the gunfire or if anyone else was hurt.

Valinda is an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County near La Puente.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

