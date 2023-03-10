Shooter Barricaded in Valinda After Gunfight With Police

A shooter was barricaded in a Valinda home after exchanging gunfire with police Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The gunman was holed up in a residence on the 16900 block of Wing Lane, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. A minor and a woman suffered injuries that the fire department said were mild to moderate.

It was unclear what led up to the gunfire or if anyone else was hurt.

Valinda is an unincorporated area of Los Angeles County near La Puente.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

This is a developing story and will be updated.