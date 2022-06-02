VAN NUYS

Shooter Sought After Gunfire Injures Student Outside High School in Van Nuys

A teen student was struck by gunfire outside Ulysses S. Grant High School.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Students returned to classes Thursday at Ulysses S. Grant High School a day after a classmate was injured in what appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Counselors are available for students at the Van Nuys school, which was placed on lockdown Wednesday after a teen boy was shot and wounded outside the school. A student and family wellness hotline is also available from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 213-241-3840.

The shooting was reported at about 3:30 p.m. Students were being dismissed from the school on Oxnard Street when shots apparently were fired from a passing car. Officers said they are were searching for a green Honda Accord.

"I was in one of the classrooms at the other side of the school, and I was with one of my counselors," she said. "So we just hid."

Details about the severity of the victim's injuries were not available, but authorities said his condition is stable.

LAUSD's Superintendent and School Board President issued a joint statement, saying, "Our student is currently in stable condition and receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. It's a sad day when our children are exposed to community violence."

June 10 is the last day of school.

No arrests were reported Thursday.

"This incident is believed to be gang related," the LAPD tweeted Wednesday.

