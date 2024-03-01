Shooter sought following drive-by at North Hollywood dog park

Police are looking for a woman after an argument at a dog park in North Hollywood escalated into a drive-by shooting.

Shots were fired out of a vehicle toward a dog park Friday on the 5800 block of Whitnall Highway. There, the Los Angeles Police Department received a call of a fight in progress between two groups of women in the afternoon.

Details on what led up to the fight were unclear, but multiple witnesses said it ended with one woman going to her car and threatening to shoot up the dog park.

One witness, who wished to conceal her identity for her safety, said she and her children were standing in front of the woman’s car when they heard the threat.

She was like, ‘I’m going to shoot them, watch.’ At that point, I decided to call the police and while I was on the phone with the police, she started shooting at them into the park. It was very scary.”

Another witness said the gunman fired several shots toward the dog park.

“The woman get in her car, she said she’s going to shoot the girls and she drive away on the Whitnall (Highway), put a gun outside of the window and, ‘Pow, pow, pow,’ you know, three times,” said Patricia Winstead.

Despite the multiple rounds, no one was hurt, thankfully.

LAPD said it is still looking for the shooter. She is believed to have fled the scene in a black Toyota RAV4.