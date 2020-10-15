Los Alamitos

Shots Fired at CHP Officers and Caltrans Crew on Side of Orange County Freeway

Traffic backed up for miles as officers closed the freeway to search for the shooter.

By Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

Part of the 605 Freeway was closed in the Los Alamitos area Thursday morning after someone opened fire at California Highway Patrol officers and a Caltrans crew on the side of the freeway in Orange County. 

The shooting was reported near the Katella Avenue exit on the southbound side of the freeway. Rounds appeared to come from brush near the freeway exit ramp.

As California Highway Patrol officers arrived to assist Caltrans workers for maintenance at the off-ramp, someone opened fire on them from a tent under some brush, said CHP Officer Todd Steaffens. It's not clear how many rounds were fired.

No injuries were reported.

Details about the shooter, who is believed to be in a tent, were not immediately available. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

Traffic is backing up for miles.

This article tagged under:

Los AlamitosOrange CountyWestminster
