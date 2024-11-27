East Los Angeles

1 person injured after shooting on 710 Freeway in East LA

The CHP says they got a call about a car to car shooting just after midnight.

By Brittany Hope and Génesis Miranda Miramontes

One person has been injured after shots were fired at a car on the southbound 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was able to get themselves to the hospital to get help.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It was not yet clear if it was the driver or the passenger who was hit by the gunfire, but the CHP says they are expected to be okay.

There were at least three bullet holes on the silver Prius, two on the passenger side’s back door and the third behind the back wheel on the right side.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The CHP says they got a call about a car to car shooting just after midnight.

It happened on the 710 freeway southbound, north of the 5 freeway, about a mile away from the hospital.

The CHP shut down the main lanes of the 710 Freeway overnight and diverted traffic off at Third Street so that they could search the freeway for evidence. 

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Los Angeles Lakers 4 hours ago

Lakers suffer first-ever NBA Cup defeat in 127-100 loss to Suns

Santa Clarita 6 hours ago

Thieves possibly using drones in series of burglaries in Santa Clarita community, LASD says

Authorities do not yet have information about who the gunman is or what kind of car they were driving. 

Investigators do not know if this was a road rage incident or something else.

This article tagged under:

East Los Angeles
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us