1 person injured after shooting on 710 Freeway in East LA

One person has been injured after shots were fired at a car on the southbound 710 Freeway in East Los Angeles.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver was able to get themselves to the hospital to get help.

It was not yet clear if it was the driver or the passenger who was hit by the gunfire, but the CHP says they are expected to be okay.

There were at least three bullet holes on the silver Prius, two on the passenger side’s back door and the third behind the back wheel on the right side.

The CHP says they got a call about a car to car shooting just after midnight.

It happened on the 710 freeway southbound, north of the 5 freeway, about a mile away from the hospital.

The CHP shut down the main lanes of the 710 Freeway overnight and diverted traffic off at Third Street so that they could search the freeway for evidence.

Authorities do not yet have information about who the gunman is or what kind of car they were driving.

Investigators do not know if this was a road rage incident or something else.