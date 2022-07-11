Shooting at Brea 7-Eleven Kills Store Clerk

An employee was killed in a shooting at a Brea 7-Eleven early Monday morning, and authorities believe the incident may be related to another that took place in La Habra the same day.

Around 4:18 a.m. Monday, police arrived at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lambert Road and North Brea Boulevard, after receiving a call about an employee that may have been struck by gunfire.

When the officers arrived to the store, they found a male store clerk with a gunshot wound, possibly as the result of a robbery turned deadly.

That victim, who has not yet been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Our preliminary investigation suggests that the clerk was killed during a robbery," the Brea Police Department said in a statement on Twitter. "We later learned that a similar incident took place at a 7-Eleven at La Habra."

That La Habra incident did not end in any deaths, but multiple people were injured, including a longtime employee of that store.

According to Brea police, the two incidents may be related, and Brea police are working with authorities in La Habra to investigate.

No information about a possible shooter or shooters, any other injuries in the Brea 7-Eleven shooting, or about the condition of the injured victims in La Habra was immediately available.

The Brea shooting and La Habra shooting were one of at least four shootings at 7-Eleven stores around SoCal on Monday. Another shooting took place in Santa Ana, and a fourth shooting took place in Riverside.

Only the shootings in Brea and La Habra may be linked, according to authorities.

Monday is July 11, which the convenience store chain celebrates as "7/11 Day" or "Slurpee Day" by providing free Slurpees to customers.

There is not a confirmed link between the date and the shootings.

The Brea police department and the La Habra police department are holding a press conference about the investigation at 10 a.m. on Monday.