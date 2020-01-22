Shooting at Marijuana Dispensary Wounds Two

Multiple suspects are wanted for a shooting at a marijuana dispensary in Hawthorne Tuesday which left two men injured, including a security guard.
The shooting was called into the Hawthorne Police Department at around 9 p.m., according to police.
Both men were expected to survive their injuries. One man was a security guard for the dispensary, police said.
The suspects are wanted for attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
No other suspect information was immediately available.