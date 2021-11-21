Metro

Shooting at Metro Platform Disrupts Train Service on Green, Blue Lines

The shooting involved the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, and occurred at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station

By City News Service

Train service on the Metro Green and Blue lines was disrupted Sunday while authorities investigated a shooting at the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks Station involving the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

Metro began tweeting about the incident at 2:37 p.m. Sunday.

Metro spokesman Rick Jager told City News Service that Green Line trains were being turned back at the Avalon and Long Beach stations, while Blue Line trains were being turned back at the 103rd Street and Compton stations.

Bus shuttles were ordered up to serve stranded passengers.

The Blue Line resumed normal service shortly before 4 p.m., but the Green Line was still affected until further notice.

