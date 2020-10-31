Anaheim

Shooting at Strip Club in Anaheim Leaves Four Wounded, Three Hospitalized

Police were looking for two possible suspects in a vehicle described by witnesses as either a red or maroon or silver or gray four-door compact, Carringer said. 

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting at the Sahara Theater gentleman's club in Anaheim Saturday morning injured four people and the shooter was on the loose. 

The shooting occurred at 1210 S. State College Blvd, near Ball Road, at 1:35 a.m. when one person approached the business and shot into the club, where 30 to 50 people were inside at the time, according to Sgt. Shane Carringer of the Anaheim Police Department. Four people sustained minor to moderate gunshot wounds, none of which were considered life-threatening. 

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital with stable vital signs and the fourth declined additional treatment, Carringer said. 

Police were looking for two possible suspects in a vehicle described by witnesses as either a red or maroon or silver or gray four-door compact, Carringer said. 

A motive for the shooting has not been determined. Anyone with information was asked to call Anaheim police at 714-765- 1900 or OC Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.

Costa Mesa Oct 22

Pickup Rollover Crash Kills Spectator at Costa Mesa Street Takeover

Anaheim Oct 19

Anaheim Caretaker Accused of Raping Severely Disabled, Non-Communicative Patient

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Anaheimshootingstrip clubs
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us