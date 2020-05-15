Shooter Sought in Killing of 17-Year-Old Boy in Inglewood

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Inglewood.

No arrests were reported Friday. Police issued a call for information about the 3:40 p.m. shooting near Century Boulevard and Freeman Avenue.

The boy, his identity was not immediately released, died at a hospital.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available.

Anyone with information was asked to call 310-412-5246, or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number 888-41-CRIME.