Shooter Sought in Killing of 17-Year-Old Boy in Inglewood

The fatal shooting was reported Thursday afternoon near Century Boulevard and Freeman Avenue.

By Jonathan Lloyd

A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Inglewood.

No arrests were reported Friday. Police issued a call for information about the 3:40 p.m. shooting near Century Boulevard and Freeman Avenue.

The boy, his identity was not immediately released, died at a hospital.

A detailed description of the shooter was not available. 

Anyone with information was asked to call 310-412-5246, or the 24-hour anonymous hotline number 888-41-CRIME. 

