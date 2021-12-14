Attackers Sought in Shooting and Carjacking Near Del Amo Fashion Center

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries when someone opened fire Wednesday evening at a parking lot near the Del Amo Fashion Center in Torrance.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the shopping area. Initial reported indicated there was a shooting in a parking lot at a BJ’s restaurant.

Shortly after officers arrived, they received a report of a carjacking and robbery near the Dave & Busters restaurant, located on the south side of the mall. Police said the assailants in the shooting outside the BJ’s restaurant carjacked someone and left the scene.

The carjacking victim was not injured, police said.

The three shooting victims were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

“There were several suspects involved in this violent attack,” police said in a statement. “The suspects and the victim’s vehicle are still outstanding. However, there is no specific threat to the community or public at this time.”

Authorities said Wednesday that detective are looking into the shooting as possibly being gang-related and not a random attack.