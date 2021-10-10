One Man Dead After Sheriff's Department Shooting in Whittier

Deputies from the Pico Rivera Sheriff's Station fatally shot a man who pulled out a handgun while talking with them in unincorporated Whittier, authorities said.

The shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Obregon Street and Eduardo Avenue, according to L.A. County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner.

The deputies were on patrol when they saw the man walking in the middle of the street, he said.

"The deputies pulled alongside the suspect and began speaking to him. The driver stopped the vehicle and continued the conversation,'' Koerner said. "While speaking with him, the suspect produced a firearm from his person and a deputy-involved shooting occurred. The deputies were still seated in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.''

Deputies and paramedics performed CPR on the suspect but he died at the scene, Koerner said. A firearm was recovered.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene to process evidence and interview witnesses, he said.