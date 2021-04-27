2 People Dead in Triple Shooting in Exposition Park, Downtown LA

Two people are dead and a third was injured following shootings at three separate locations in Exposition Park and downtown LA Tuesday morning.

Police took the suspected shooter into custody shortly before 5:30 a.m. after a standoff on the westbound 91 Freeway in Anaheim following a car pursuit. Police shut down all traffic lanes between State College Blvd. and Raymond Ave.

During the standoff, LAPD says there was a police shooting and the suspected shooter was injured. His condition is unknown. No officers were injured. Police recovered a weapon at the scene, according to LAPD.

LAPD says the shootings happened within minutes of each other.

The first one occurred at about 1:15 a.m. in the area of Exposition Boulevard and Figeroa Street. That victim suffered only minor injuries, police said.

The second shooting happened shortly after 1:15 a.m. a few blocks away at 28th and Figueroa streets. Authorities say a man inside a car waiting in line at a Starbucks drive-thru was shot by the shooter for unknown reasons and died at the scene.

We're getting our first look at the suspected gunman in a triple shooting in LA who took police on a dangerous pursuit followed by a standoff on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim.

The third shooting occurred just after 1:20 a.m. in the area of Figueroa and 7th streets in downtown LA where a person in an SUV died at the scene, according to police.

The identities of the victims have not been released. It's unknown if the victims were targeted or if this was a random attack.

Authorities believe the suspected gunman is connected to all three shootings. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.