One Dead After Shooting at Hollywood Hills Home

A man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home.
Police responded to the home in the 2000 block of Hercules Drive at about 4:30 a.m. One man was found suffering from possible gunshot wounds, police said.
He later died at a hospital.
Los Angeles police planned to discuss the investigation at an 7:30 a.m. news conference.
The deceased man was identified as 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke, TMZ reported, adding that the shooting appeared to part of a home invasion robbery. The rapper released "Welcome to the Party" in April 2019.
NBCLA has not confirmed details about the deceased individual's identity.
No arrests were reported early Wednesday.