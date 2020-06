An investigation into a reported shooting Wednesday closed the southbound 110 Freeway in the Gardena area.

Details about the shooting, reported at about 4 a.m., were not immediately available. The freeway is closed at Rosecrans Avenue.

Aerial video showed two SUVs surrounded by yellow police tape on the freeway.

Traffic was backed up for miles before 6:30 a.m. It was not clear when the road will reopen.

