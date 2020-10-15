Los Alamitos

Shooting Investigation Closes Part of 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos

Part of the 605 Freeway was closed in the Los Alamitos area Thursday morning after a report of a shooting on the freeway in Orange County. 

The shooting was reported near the Katella Avenue exit on the southbound side of the freeway. 

Details about the shooter, who is believed to be in a tent, were not immediately available. There were no immediate reports of injuries. 

A road work crew was in the area at the time, but it was not immediately clear whether they were targeted.

Traffic is backing up for miles.

