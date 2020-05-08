Long Beach

Shooting Investigation Closes Part of the 710 Freeway in Long Beach

By Staff Report

A section of the 710 Freeway was closed early Friday in Long Beach for a shooting investigation.

Details about the shooting and whether anyone was struck by gunfire were not immediately available.

The shooting was reported at about 12:30 a.m. on the northbound 710 Freeway near the 405 Freeway interchange. Video showed evidence markers on the freeway.

NBC4 has reached out to Long Beach police and the California Highway Patrol for details.

It was not immediately clear when the freeway will reopen.

