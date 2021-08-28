Shooting Involving CHP Officers on 134 Freeway Prompts Freeway Closures

A shooting between a woman and California Highway Patrol officers on the 134 Freeway in Glendale prompted freeway closures Saturday morning.

The CHP responded to a report of a suicidal woman around 9:11 a.m. on the eastbound 134 Freeway near Harvey Drive in Glendale.

When officers arrived, they encountered a female subject who may have been armed, according to the CHP PIO.

Somewhere in the exchange with the woman, a CHP officer involved shooting occurred.

The female was struck by gunfire and was transported in an unknown condition to a nearby hospital.

No officers were hurt.

Freeway closures are expected for the next couple of hours.