Shooting Kills One, Shuts Down Hollywood Boulevard for Hours

Police and residents in Hollywood are searching for answers after an early Monday morning shooting near the Walk of Fame sent one person to a hospital, where they later died.

Hollywood Boulevard has been shut down from Orange Drive to Sycamore Avenue since the shooting took place just after 1 a.m.

There were at least two shooters armed with semi-automatic weapons, according to the Los Angeles Police Department, and a number of witnesses who heard the gunfire.

Some of those witnesses posted video of the sirens after the shooting to the Citizen app. People in that video state that they heard "like half a clip" worth of shots fired.

Stay informed about local news and weather in Southern California. Get the NBC LA app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

A man was found with gunshot wounds on Sycamore Avenue, before being rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

According to a couple of witnesses, there were fireworks going off before the shots were fired.

"We looked around and there was people walking away and running," said Otis Felton. "And then we were all thinking, 'There's gunshots.'"

According to Felton, there were only around six gunshots.

The LAPD confirmed that a gun was recovered from the scene, and officers are searching Hollywood Boulevard for additional evidence.

Hollywood Boulevard is expected to remain closed for the rest of the morning, and possibly into the afternoon.

The motive for the shooting is not yet clear, though police suspect it took place due to a disagreement between two groups of people.

As many as four or five people who may have been involved were allegedly seen running toward the Red Line station, but police are also looking for a grey-colored, newer-model, four-door sedan that the shooter or shooters may have driven away from the scene.