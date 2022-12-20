LAPD

Man in Vehicle Shot and Killed in Sun Valley Kohl's Store Parking Lot

The shooter opened fire on a man in car parked in a Sun Valley Kohl's parking lot.

By Jonathan Lloyd

Authorities at the scene of a fatal shooting Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot.
A 20-year old man was shot and killed Monday night in a San Fernando Valley department store parking lot.

Just before 10 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired outside a Kohl's store in the 8500 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard in Sun Valley. The victim was shot while sitting in a white van, LAPD Officer Lizeth Lomeli told City News Service.

A woman in the car drove the victim to a hospital, where he died. Details about the man's identity were not immediately available.

A detailed desription of the shooter was not available.

The shooter approached the victim's car, fired one shot from a handgun, and left in a dark vehicle. Witnesses said a Dodge Charger was seen leaving the scene.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call LAPD Valley Bureau homicide detectives at 818-374-9550, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

