Deputies Shoot and Kill Man After a Brief Chase in Vermont Vista Neighborhood

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after a brief chase in a South Los Angeles neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. in Vermont Vista. Aerial video showed several patrol vehicles and yellow police tape in a residential neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The man was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The pursuit lasted only about one minute.

Details about events that led to the shooting were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed.

The man died at the scene.