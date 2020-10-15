Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Deputies Shoot and Kill Man After a Brief Chase in Vermont Vista Neighborhood

The early morning shooting was reported in Vermont Vista, where several deputies responded to a cul-de-sac in a residential area.

By Toni Guinyard and Jonathan Lloyd

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed by Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies after a brief chase in a South Los Angeles neighborhood. 

The shooting was reported at about 4 a.m. in Vermont Vista. Aerial video showed several patrol vehicles and yellow police tape in a residential neighborhood cul-de-sac.

The man was wanted for assault with a deadly weapon, according to authorities. The pursuit lasted only about one minute. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Southern California 5 hours ago

Annual Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drill Goes Virtual

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department 5 hours ago

Oversight Commission to Consider Resolution Condemning Villanueva's Leadership

Details about events that led to the shooting were not immediately available. It was not immediately clear whether the man was armed.

The man died at the scene.

This article tagged under:

Los Angeles County Sheriff's DepartmentchasePursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us