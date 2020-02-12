shooting

One Shot and Killed Near Monterey Hills Dog Park

By Staff Report

NBCLA

A man was fatally shot Wednesday Feb. 12, 2020 at a dog park in the Monterey Hills area.

" data-ellipsis="false">

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near a dog park in the Monterey Hills area northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.

The shooting likely occurred outside of the dog park, investigators said. The body was on a dirt trail next to the park.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Dodgers 1 hour ago

The Largest Dodgers Dreamfield Project is Breaking Ground in Compton

National Audubon Society 2 hours ago

The Great Backyard Bird Count Takes Wing

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 a.m. near South Avenue 60 and Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. The man apparently did not have a dog with him at the time, police said.

This article tagged under:

shootingLAPDcrime
Local California US & World Weather Traffic Video Investigations Consumer Sports The Choice Politics Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure Health & Wellness Streets Of Shame NBCLA in the Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us