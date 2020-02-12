One Shot and Killed Near Monterey Hills Dog Park

A man was fatally shot Wednesday near a dog park in the Monterey Hills area northeast of downtown Los Angeles.

No arrests were reported Wednesday morning.

The shooting likely occurred outside of the dog park, investigators said. The body was on a dirt trail next to the park.

The shooting was reported shortly before 8 a.m. near South Avenue 60 and Monterey Road, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the man, who died at the scene. The man apparently did not have a dog with him at the time, police said.