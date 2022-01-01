LAPD

Shooting Near Downtown LA Metro Station Affecting Service

By City News Service

NBC Universal, Inc.

A shooting downtown has affected service on the Metro A Line Saturday night.

The shooting was reported about 9:10 p.m. at Washington Boulevard and Long Beach Avenue, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center. 

The suspect reportedly fled the scene on a bicycle and Metro A Line service was suspended at the Seventh and Metro Center, according to Metro spokesman Jose Ubaldo.

Bus bridges were taking people around the station, Ubaldo said.

