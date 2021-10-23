Ontario

Shooting Near Ontario Halloween Party Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

Police are still looking for the people responsible in a shooting that left one dead and four others hospitalized.

By Staff Reports

NBC Universal, Inc.

An 18-year-old man was left dead in Ontario early Saturday morning, after a fight between attendees leaving a Halloween party turned into a fatal shooting.

Ontario police responded to a call in the 700 block of E. Bonnie Brae Court around 12:06 a.m., according to a statement from the Ontario Police Department.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

They discovered the victim, whose identity will not be released until his next of kin are notified, at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was unresponsive when officers arrived, and he died at the scene. Four other individuals were also injured by gunshots, and were all transported to the hospital for treatment in stable but critical condition.

The shooting occurred after a Halloween party in the area "attracted an unexpected number of guests," police said in their statement. As partygoers were leaving, an argument broke out in front of one of the nearby homes, resulting in the shooting.

Fort Valley State 7 hours ago

1 Killed, 7 Wounded in Shooting Near Fort Valley State

Business 22 hours ago

Fatal Prop Gun Shooting Shows Why Hollywood Crews Are Fighting for Better Working Conditions

shooting 14 hours ago

Man Shot by Police Officers in Azusa

At this time, police said, no arrests have been nice and police have not released any suspect information.

"Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Kyle Mena at 909-408-1769," police said.

"Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com."

This article tagged under:

OntarioshootingsFatal Shooting
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us