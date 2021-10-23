Shooting Near Ontario Halloween Party Leaves 18-Year-Old Dead

An 18-year-old man was left dead in Ontario early Saturday morning, after a fight between attendees leaving a Halloween party turned into a fatal shooting.

Ontario police responded to a call in the 700 block of E. Bonnie Brae Court around 12:06 a.m., according to a statement from the Ontario Police Department.

They discovered the victim, whose identity will not be released until his next of kin are notified, at the scene with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was unresponsive when officers arrived, and he died at the scene. Four other individuals were also injured by gunshots, and were all transported to the hospital for treatment in stable but critical condition.

The shooting occurred after a Halloween party in the area "attracted an unexpected number of guests," police said in their statement. As partygoers were leaving, an argument broke out in front of one of the nearby homes, resulting in the shooting.

At this time, police said, no arrests have been nice and police have not released any suspect information.

"Police are seeking the public's help in identifying those responsible for the incident and are asking anyone with information to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Detective Kyle Mena at 909-408-1769," police said.

"Information can also be reported anonymously by calling WE-TIP at 800-78-CRIME or online at www.wetip.com."